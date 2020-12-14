Google, YouTube and Gmail return after massive worldwide outage

Opinion

Google services, including Gmail, YouTube, and Google search, were down for millions of users around the world. Downdetector confirmed the outage saying that the problems started around 11:56 GMT and are affecting users around the world.

However, services have been restored.

YouTube has released a statement on this matter, according to ANI. “We are aware that many of you are having trouble accessing YouTube right now; our team knows and is looking into it. We’ll update it here as soon as we have more news: YouTube Team. “

Google has yet to comment on the issues.

According to the downdetector website, almost all Google services appear to be affected. This includes Google Drive, Hangouts, Meet, Play, and Duo.

While Google Docs users see the message “Google Docs found an error. Please try to reload this page or come back to it in a few minutes.” YouTube just shows its error page with a monkey and says ‘Something went wrong’ together with a search bar.

As for Gmail, the page says “Sorry, your account is temporarily unavailable.” We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes. You can view the G Suite Status Dashboard to see the current status of the service. ‘

However, of those who reported problems with YouTube, 54% said they couldn’t access the website, 42% couldn’t watch videos, and 3% had trouble signing in.

And of those who reported problems with Gmail, 75% were unable to log in, 15% were unable to access the website, and 8% were not receiving messages.

Downdetector showed more than 9,000 reported cases of users having trouble accessing YouTube. A similar outage was reported on Gmail and YouTube.