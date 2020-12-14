General Naravane’s Visit to Saudi Arabia Will Strengthen Bilateral Defense Cooperation: Indian Army | India News

India Top Headlines

RIYADH: The historic visit of Army Chief General MM Naravane to Saudi Arabia will strengthen bilateral defense cooperation, the Indian Army said on Monday. General Naravane, who arrived in Saudi Arabia on the second leg of his two-nation visit that included the United Arab Emirates, is the first Indian army chief to travel to the two strategically important Gulf countries.“The COAS visit to #Saudi Arabia will strengthen the bilateral defense cooperation between the two countries,” the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General for Public Information said in a tweet.

On the first day of his visit on Sunday, General Naravane met with top Saudi generals, including the commander of the Royal Land Forces of Saudi Arabia, General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutir, Chief of Staff General Fayyadh bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili and the Commander of the Joint Forces Lieutenant General Mutlaq bin Salim, and discussed issues of common concern and ways to enhance bilateral defense cooperation.

On Monday, General Naravane visited the King Abdul Aziz Military Academy and exchanged views on military training.

He also visited the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces Command and Staff College and National Defense University, where he addressed the faculty officers and students attending the War Course, the Indian Army tweeted.

His wife Veena Naravane and other delegates visited the TCS All Women Center in Riyadh. She appreciated TCS’s commitment to gender empowerment, investment and growth in Saudi Arabia through such initiatives, she said in another tweet.

She also visited Princess Nourah University and the Wipro Women Business Park in Riyadh, which bear witness to the empowerment and empowerment of women, she added.

General Naravane’s visit is seen as a reflection of India’s growing strategic ties with the two key Gulf countries and is expected to open even more new avenues for cooperation in the field of defense and security.

His visit comes amid rapid developments in the Gulf region, including the normalization of Israel’s relations with several Arab countries, as well as the situation stemming from the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Prior to his visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, the army said in a statement in New Delhi that his “visit is historic in the sense that it will be the first time that an Indian army chief has visited the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia “. ”

General Naravane’s visit to the Gulf region comes days after Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s trips to Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, during which he called the top leaders of the two countries.

Last month, the army chief traveled to Nepal on a three-day visit that had an important diplomatic tone.

In October, General Naravane traveled to Myanmar together with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on a crucial visit during which India decided to supply an attack submarine to the Myanmar Navy as well as agreeing to further deepen military ties and defense.