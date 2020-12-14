From the beginning I stand with the farmers: Arvind Kejriwal criticizes Punjab CM | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized Punjab’s Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh on Monday, saying he had supported farmers from the beginning.In a tweet in Hindi, citing a media report, Kejriwal said: “Captain ji, from the beginning, I am with the farmers. I fought with the Center and did not allow the stadiums of Delhi to become prisons. I am serving the farmers”.

Leveling the accusations against Punjab’s chief minister, Kejriwal asked: “Have you finished meeting with the Center for your son’s ED case to be forgiven, did you sell farmers agitation? Why?” In another tweet, Kejriwal said: “Fasting is pious. You are, fast for the farmers. Pray to God for the success of your fight. In the end, victory will be for the farmers.”

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Punjab had targeted his Delhi counterpart Kejriwal for exploiting the current agitation by farmers to promote the punjab Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) petty electoral agenda with “blatant lies and blatantly false propaganda.” He went on to call the AAP chief a “blatant liar.”

“In stark contrast to the Kejriwal government in Delhi, which had thrived on Ambani’s crumbs and touted its energy reforms under the Reliance-run BSES as its greatest achievement, the Punjab government had not signed any agreements with Adani. Power is not even aware of the private actors bidding for the purchase of energy in the state, “Captain Amarinder said in an official statement.

In response to Kejriwal’s announcement that he will hold a one-day fast in support of farmers, Punjab’s chief minister joked: “Indeed, the Kejriwal government who blatantly notified one of the ‘black agricultural laws’ on November 23 , at the same time as farmers were preparing to march to Delhi to protest against these very farm laws. And now they are indulging in theatricality by announcing that they will swiftly lean in support of the farmers’ hunger strike on Monday. ”

Farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 26 demanding that the government repeal the recently enacted farm laws. However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers’ organizations, including the meeting called by the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, offering changes to the laws and written guarantees.