‘For our fellow farmers’: Kejriwal asks people to observe a one-day fast

Opinion

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged people to observe a one-day fast in solidarity with farmers protesting against agricultural laws. He himself does so in response to a call from farmers protesting on the Singhu border, near Delhi. “Fasting is sacred. Wherever you are, fast for our fellow farmers. Pray to God for the success of their struggle, ”Kejriwal wrote in a Hindi tweet. “In the end, the farmers will definitely win,” he also said.

Farmers in various parts of the country are holding protests against the three controversial farm laws passed by Parliament in September. The three laws are the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act 2020 and the Essential Products Act (Amendment ) of 2020.

Read also | The Supreme Court will hear the guilty plea calling for the immediate expulsion of farmers protesting at the Delhi borders

The protest entered the 19th on Monday when agitated farmers staged sit-ins and hunger strikes in a nationwide protest on Monday. Monday’s fast is observed from 8 am to 5 pm in demand to repeal the laws.

It comes a day after farmers blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Shahjahanpur. More and more farmers have joined the unrest at various border points in the national capital.

Several rounds of talks have taken place between farmers and the Center, but so far it has not been able to resolve the deadlock. The farmers are firm in their demand for the complete withdrawal of the three laws, while the government has offered to make amendments to the laws, which has been rejected by the farmers.

Read also | Farmers start a one-day hunger strike as protest against farm laws intensifies

Farmers unions, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, say the new laws will lead to the dismantling of the MSP system under which government agencies buy their harvest at a guaranteed price. The Center claims that the laws will eliminate the role of intermediaries, allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held between the Minister of Agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar, the Minister of State for Trade and Industry, Som Parkash, and the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, to resolve the deadlock.