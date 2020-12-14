India Top Headlines

Farmers Union Leaders Launch One-Day Hunger Strike at Delhi Borders | India News

NEW DELHI: Up to 40 farmer leaders from the United Farmers’ Front began their one-day hunger strike on Monday at various border points near Delhi against the farm laws recently enacted by the Center, thus intensifying the ongoing unrest in the region of the national capital.

When the farmers’ unrest on Monday entered the 19th, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said that with the hunger strike, the union leaders want to “wake up the government.”

“We want to wake up the government. Therefore, 40 peasant leaders from our United Farmers Front will go on hunger strike today at all border points between 8 am and 5 pm. 25 of them will sit on the Singhu border, 10 on the Tikri border and 5 on the Uttar Pradesh border, “said Harinder Lakhowal, BKU, Punjab.

“They (the government) will not be able to stop us. This is not simply a farmers’ protest, it is a public upheaval,” said a BKU leader from Hathras district, UP.

Claiming that the central government is working on behalf of the business sector, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has reiterated that farmers will not end the unrest until the three recently passed agricultural sector laws are repealed.

“The farmers are here with all the preparation to stay. The completion of the construction of the tombs before the laws were passed shows that the plan is something else. The name of the farmers is on file and within the files, the documents belong to the traders. This will not continue in India, “Tikait said.

Amid the stalemate between farmers and the central government, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Som Parkash met with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will fast together with the farmers. “Tomorrow I will be doing a one-day fast in support of farmers’ protests. I call on AAP volunteers to join. The center must immediately accept all demands of farmers protesting the laws and present a bill to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP), “Kejriwal said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since the end of November 26 demanding the government to repeal the agricultural reforms introduced by the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers’ organizations, including the meeting called by the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, offering changes to the laws and written guarantees.

Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi demanding the repeal of the Agreement on Guarantee of Prices and Agricultural Services for Farmers (Empowerment and Protection), the Law of Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) and the Law of Essential Products (Amendment), 2020.

