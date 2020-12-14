Farmers Protest Live Updates: Protesters Bring Back A Group Of Jamia Students From UP Gate – Live Update

Opinion

As the protest against the central government’s agricultural reforms enters on the 19th, the leaders of farmers’ groups said on Sunday that farmers would hold protests across the country today and also go on a hunger strike from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nationwide protests come a day after farmers blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Shahjahanpur. More and more farmers have joined the unrest at various border points in the national capital. They were seen shouting anti-government slogans, singing songs, marching with posters and banners, and attending speeches at the borders.

Farmers have been protesting the Farmers’ Agricultural Services and Prices Guarantee Agreement (Empowerment and Protection), 2020; the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020; and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020. While the Center has ensured that these reforms would eliminate middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce in commercial markets, protesters fear that the new laws will allow large corporations Enter the agricultural sector and end the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.

Union Minister Kailash Choudhary said Sunday that the Center will soon hold another round of talks with farmers, adding that the government will find “some solution” to end the stalemate. So far, there have been five rounds of talks between farmers and the Center that have been inconclusive. The sixth round of talks did not take place after protesters rejected the Center’s willingness to amend specific provisions of the new agricultural reforms. The government has on several occasions made it clear that it is ready for a dialogue. But farmer groups said they would enter talks only if the reforms are repealed.

Follow the live updates from Day 19 of the Farmers’ Agitation:

Punjab CM Calls Kejriwal ‘Cheeky Liar’, criticizes him for exploiting protests

Punjab Prime Minister Captain Amarinder Singh criticized his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for exploiting the ongoing agitation against new agricultural reforms and continued to call him a shameless liar. Amarinder further said that Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are busy playing politics while farmers are sitting outside Delhi for the past 17 days seeking justice.

Protesting Farmers Bring Back a Group of Jamia Students from UP Gate

Police officials said Sunday that protesting farmers refused to allow a group of Jamia Millia Islamia students to join their agitation at the UP Gate (Ghaziabad) -Ghazipur (Delhi) border. The group of six students had come there to support the farmers by singing and playing ‘dafli’, they added.