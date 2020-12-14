India Top Headlines

Farmers ‘apologize’ to people with ‘folded hands’ for roadblocks and inconvenience | India News

NEW DELHI: With some key roads blocked for several days due to their protest against the three new farm laws, a group of farmers on Monday apologized “hands folded” to people for the inconvenience they caused them, but said they were complying. the demonstration “by compulsion”.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, who is leading the protests at Delhi border points, distributed Hindi-language flyers to travelers on the Jaipur-Delhi highway near the Haryana-Rajasthan borders, where hundreds of farmers have been camping for almost the last three weeks, to convey your apologies. , and they also reiterate their demand for the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“Blocking roads, causing inconvenience to the public is not our goal,” read their brochures. “We are sitting here under obligation. However, we do apologize with folded hands if our agitation has caused you any inconvenience.”

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points for more than 17 days, causing traffic jams on key roads connecting the national capital with Haryana and Punjab. .

La Morcha also said that any elderly person, patient or ambulance stuck by blocked roads can contact the volunteers, who will immediately provide help.

La Morcha also stated in the pamphlets that farmers do not want any “charity” but a fair price for their crops. They said they wanted to enter Delhi with this demand and present their point of view to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We are farmers. People also call us Anndata (food providers). The country’s prime minister says he has brought us the historic gift of three laws. We say that this is not a gift but a punishment.

“Please keep your gift. If you want to give us a gift, there must be a legal guarantee of the fair price of our crops,” read the brochures distributed to the people.

The farmers also accused the Center of “pretending” to talk to them but not listening to their complaints.

The pamphlet was signed with “I am a farmer.”

The leaders of around 32 farmers’ unions observed a one-day hunger strike on the Singhu border of Delhi earlier in the day to protest against the Center’s new agricultural laws.

Unions claimed that demonstrations were also held in various district headquarters across the country.

Unions have claimed that more people are expected to join the ongoing unrest.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping on the Haryana-Rajasthan border when they were prevented from moving towards the national capital. Several borders in the national capital remained closed on Monday due to the ongoing protest by farmers.

Farmers protesting at Delhi’s border points have expressed fear that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them “at the mercy” of large corporations.

The government has argued that the new laws will provide better opportunities for farmers and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

