Do not go during pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses union threatens to strike

The Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday requested the cooperation of its nurses and called on its union not to hold an indefinite strike during the coronavirus pandemic, the ANI news agency reported. The main hospital administration has also asked nurses to return to patient care immediately in an attempt to combat the viral contagion.

Why are the nurses on strike?

Around 5,000 nurses announced an indefinite strike, led by the nurses union, starting Monday, to correct their demands, including one related to the 6th Central Pay Commission. In a letter addressed to the director of AIIMS, Dr. Randeep Guleria, the nurses union blamed the “callous attitude of the administrations towards nurses” behind the call for a strike, which seeks a solution for the payment of nurses dependent on the VI Central Payments Commission. The demand has been rejected by the administration, says the letter to the head of the hospital.

‘Unfortunate’: AIIMS Delhi chief on strike

Guleria regretted the call to strike and urged front-line workers to help the hospital fight the pandemic. “It’s a shame that the union has gone on strike now, just a few months after a vaccine provides the solution. I call on all nurses, nursing officers not to strike and return, work and help us overcome the pandemic, “said Guleria, according to ANI.

Guleria said that the nurses union had filed 23 demands and that almost all of them were met by the AIIMS administration and the government.

What does AIIMS Delhi management say?

The administration responded to the accusation and said that the strike contravenes the instructions of the Delhi High Court. “Their demands are discussed with them for resolution. Union abandoned patients critically due to the perception of an anomaly in the setting of the initial salary related to the 6th CPC of 2006 ”, the ANI quoted the AIIMS statement.

“The Nurses Union was informed that their interpretation is not covered by the existing instructions of the Ministry of Finance. Because the nurses were seeking a salary increase, the Health Ministry has sympathetically viewed it as a new demand for consideration, ”the statement read.

The Ministry of Health intervenes, warns with action

In an attempt to prevent a major breakdown in medical facilities due to the strike, the Health Ministry intervened on Monday night and demanded that the nursing function at AIIMS Delhi not be interrupted.

“It is hereby directed that AlIMS Delhi shall ensure that the instructions of the Delhi High Court are strictly adhered to without fail and there shall be no cessation or interruption of nursing duties at AllMS nor such assisted or instigated action,” said the clerk of Union health, Rajesh Bhushan.

Bhushan also warned the nurses that non-compliance by front-line workers will be treated as a crime under the Disaster Management Act read with the Indian Penal Code and appropriate action will be taken against authorities and employees. in default.

The coronavirus disease has infected 9,884,100 people and claimed 143,355 lives so far in the country, according to data from the Health Ministry on Monday.