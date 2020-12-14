Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to fast in support of today’s farmers

Opinion

Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a one-day fast on Monday in support of farmers protesting against agricultural laws in the national capital. The CM also urged members and supporters of its Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join it.

“I ask all party supporters (AAP) and people across the country to observe the fast for one day tomorrow (Monday) in solidarity with the protesting farmers. I will also be observing a day of fasting … Let us support our farmers from our homes. I understand that it is not possible for many of us to be physically present at the (state) border points where protesting farmer groups have gathered, ”the prime minister said at a press conference on Monday.

Kejriwal also demanded that the three controversial farm laws, implemented by the government in September, be repealed and that a new bill be introduced to guarantee minimum support prices (MSP) for farmers.

Parliament passed the three laws: the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act 2020 and the Products Act 2020 Essentials (Amendment) – amid large-scale protests from opposition and farmers’ unions.

While the government claims the laws will eliminate the role of intermediaries, allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country, farmers say they will remove the safety cushion from the MSP and mandi system, so they will have to be at the mercy of corporate leaders.

A meeting was held between the Minister of Agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar, the Minister of State for Trade and Industry, Som Parkash, and the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, to resolve the deadlock that entered its 19th day on Monday . The leader of the farmers union said they will quickly sit down from 8 am to 5 pm on December 14 at the Singhu border.