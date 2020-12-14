India Top Headlines

Covid-19: Daily New Cases Fall Below 30,000 Again This Month | India News

NEW DELHI: Daily new Covid-19 cases fell below 30,000 for the third time this month, bringing the number of virus cases from India to 98.84 lakh, while the number of people who have been recovered from the disease rose to 93.88 lakh, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health. updated on monday.

Total coronavirus cases amounted to 98,84,100 and 27,071 infections were reported in one day. The death toll rose to 1.43,355 with 336 new deaths, data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 93.88,159, bringing the national recovery rate to 94.98 percent, while the Covid-19 fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. hundred.

The number of active Covid-19 cases remained below 4 lakh for the eighth consecutive day.

There are 3,52,586 active coronavirus infections in the country, representing 3.57 percent of the total number of cases, according to the data.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went from 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and exceeded 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, until December 12, 15,45,66,990 samples have been analyzed and on Sunday 8,55,157 samples have been analyzed.

The 336 new deaths include 70 from Maharashtra, 47 from West Bengal, 33 from Delhi, 29 from Kerala and 20 from Punjab.

A total of 1,43,355 deaths have been reported in the country so far, including 48,209 from Maharashtra, followed by 11,944 from Karnataka, 11,895 from Tamil Nadu, 1,014 from Delhi, 9,057 from West Bengal, 8,072 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,057 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,077 from Punjab.

The Ministry of Health highlighted that more than 70 percent of deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council for Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that the state distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Times of India