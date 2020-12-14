‘Concern about delays in decisions in the SC on important constitutional matters’: Congress leader

Opinion

Congressional Senior Leader Anand Sharma said on Monday there are concerns about delays in Supreme Court decisions on important constitutional issues, and said the people’s faith in the high court must remain intact, as it has a duty. constitutional law and the mandate to defend the Constitution.

Citing the example of the United States and how the Supreme Court had taken over after bitter elections, Sharma advocated a similar role in India as well, urging the country’s high court to intervene where necessary to ensure justice is served.

“We have recently seen elections in a great democracy and one of the world’s major powers, the United States of America. We also saw the narrative. Yes, it was bitter and so are the elections, but once they are over, the institutions take over and little by little people recover from the acrimony and bitterness of the elections. Here, I would also admire the American institutions, the way their Supreme Court has been working, ”said Sharma, addressing the annual FICCI AGM.

Sharma, a former union minister, said that the judiciary in India is independent and that the Supreme Court has a constitutional duty and mandate to uphold the Constitution.

“There are concerns when there are delays on important constitutional issues and the bucket goes to waste. As the old saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied. When justice must be done and when interventions are required, my urgency would be that you, gentlemen, expect them to do so. We all have faith in you and that faith must be intact, “he added.

On the economy, Sharma said that the country and the world have faced an extraordinary crisis due to the pandemic that has created enormous destruction.

“India did not become unbalanced like many other countries. We have witnessed major disruptions in our economy and there was a contraction, ”he added.

The congressional leader said there have been huge losses, including 10 million in the organized sector and 40 million in the unorganized sector.

“It is debatable whether the recovery is V-shaped or K-shaped as the deposit of salaries below 25,000 rupees in banks has been reduced by 20% and is cause for concern,” he added.

“We need to be more generous. We do not need to look at this exceptional year for the fiscal deficit and FRBM figures and we have to push the limits, even if we have to go towards partial monetization to give more stimulus to the industry, including salary support and guarantees. . But as of now, it seems that North Block has no idea of ​​this crisis that we could face in the next financial year, ”said Sharma.

“Perhaps there is room to do more and that is why I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government to do so,” he said, adding that the stimulus was much less than 10 percent of GDP and will take another year. return to levels 2019-20.

The former union minister also called on the government to involve top ministers in resolving the current agitation by farmers against the three new farm laws, and said that any reform must be backed by a national consensus.

“Today what we are seeing is turmoil and protests over agricultural laws. Reforms must be participatory, not arbitrary. There must be consultations. Do not rush or do anything without reaching a consensus. That results in what we are seeing: turmoil, conflict and loss of confidence, ”he said.

“I personally feel that through dialogue, negotiation and persuasion, everything can be resolved. We have ministers in chief of state and they must participate and we will overcome this crisis as well, together as a nation, ”Sharma added.

The congressional leader said he is a voter of the reforms, but that they have always been backed by a national consensus that gives predictability and confidence to partner countries and investors.

“What worries me today is the ‘us versus you’ binary. This is dangerous and should not happen in our country. All Indians are patriots, ”he said.

Sharma said that in a democracy you need the opposition. “The chariot of democracy must have the government and a robust, effective and responsible opposition,” he added.