cobra-deputy-commander-killed-in-bastar-ied-explosion

A deputy commander of the elite unit of the Resolute Action Command Battalion (CoBRA) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who was injured in an explosion with an improvised explosive device in the Sukma district of the Bastar region on Sunday, he died of his injuries in Raipur on Monday. .

Sunderaj P, Inspector General of Police (IG), Bastar rank, told the Hindustan Times that Deputy Commander Vikas Kumar, who was with CoBRA Battalion 208, suffered serious injuries in the blast. The improvised explosive device (IED) was planted by Maoists. It exploded when he, along with a team, went out on anti-Maoist operations on Sunday.

“The incident took place around 10 am Sunday in Kasaram Nala, below the area of ​​the Kishtaram police station. Vikas was airlifted and admitted to a private hospital in Raipur. At around 1am on Monday, Vikas died in hospital during treatment, ”said the IG.

Police said the body of the deceased officer will be sent to Delhi in the afternoon.

On November 29, a CoBRA deputy commander was killed and eight others injured in the explosion of an improvised explosive device set off by Maoists in the Talmetala area of ​​Sukma district.