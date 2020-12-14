chandigarh-bans-hookah-bars-to-contain-coronavirus

Opinion

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chandigarh on Monday imposed a ban on the operation of hookah bars in the Union Territory from December 14 to February 11.

An order issued by District Magistrate Mandip Singh Brar stated that hookah will not be served for smoking / consumption in hotels / restaurants / taverns / bars etc.

“Under Section 144, hookah bars are prohibited from operating in Chandigarh with respect to offering hookahs to visitors from December 14, 2020 to February 11, 2021,” the order read.

Brar had previously mentioned that customers smoke or consume hookahs through a common container, a pipe and a hose that has a mouthpiece, which is susceptible to physical mouth-to-mouth contact by many people, posing a danger to life, human health and safety by becoming a cause, as well as leading to the transmission and spread of Covid-19 infection here.

Previously, the order to ban hookah bars went into effect for a period of 60 days, from October 14 to December 12.