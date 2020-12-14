center-to-help-study-the-impact-of-the-climate-crisis-in-the-himalayas

Opinion

A Regional Climate Center will be established for the Third Pole or the Hindukush region of the Himalayas to conduct cutting-edge climate research, assessments and applications to forecast the impacts of climate change in the Himalayas.

The Center, likely located in Delhi, will also advise Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar. “We are in the initial stages of working with the World Meteorological Organization and we cannot provide an exact timeline …”, said M Mohapatra, Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department at TROPMET 2020, a symposium organized by the Meteorological Society of the India.

IMD is likely to have 10 weather radars for the Himalayan region in India for the next year and also an airborne lidar observation to measure the volume of glaciers periodically.

Scientists from IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology have warned that the impact of the climate crisis in the Himalayas will increase in the form of water storms, extremely heavy rains, landslides and glacial lake floods. “The Himalayan region is warming faster than the world average, the melting of glaciers is a major concern, a changing climate could mean more devastating impacts on the fragile biodiversity of the Himalayas. It could also affect the availability of water, food, agriculture and health in the region, ”said M Rajeevan, secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences..