BJP leaders ‘statements on farmers’ protest are ‘most unfortunate’, says Ashok Gehlot

Opinion

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday criticized comments made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders about the farmers’ protest, calling it “the most regrettable and reprehensible”. On Twitter, the congressional leader also urged the Center to find mutual ground and address the issues raised by protesting farmers.

“The statements of the BJP leaders denouncing the farmers’ protest are very regrettable and reprehensible. The government must find an amicable solution and address farmers’ complaints sympathetically rather than blaming gangs, anti-national elements of these protests, ”Gehlot tweeted.

The congressional leader’s comment comes amid continued protests by farmers on and around the Delhi borders against the three farm laws that the Center implemented in September.

The prime minister also criticized the government for ignoring concerns raised by farmers. Gehlot also demanded that the farm laws be withdrawn. “Farmers protest peacefully. Their protest is for their most genuine concerns, which the government is ignoring. Farm laws that are not in the interest of the farming community should be withdrawn, ”Gehlot said.

Hours earlier, hundreds of protesting Rajasthan farmers blocked the Delhi-Jaipur national highway in Alwar district after police prevented them from marching to the national capital. While the one-way traffic moving from Delhi to Jaipur is open, the Jaipur-Delhi traffic is blocked due to turmoil, according to PTI.

As protests against farm laws intensify, thousands of farmers have gathered and are camping on Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Farmers have expressed strong apprehension about the Center’s new farm laws, saying it will remove the MSP’s safety cushion and the mandi system because of which they will have to be at the mercy of corporate leaders.

However, the government has maintained its position that agricultural laws will bring about major reforms in the agricultural sector that will help remove intermediaries from the equation, allowing farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country.