bjp-establishes-separate-cells-to-take-advantage-of-target-groups-ahead-of-bengal-elections

Opinion

Ahead of the crucial West Bengal assembly elections in 2021, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has created separate cells that would maintain liaison with certain target groups.

Central leaders, including Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and BJP National Chairman JP Nadda, among others, who would be camping in the state in the run-up to the elections, would meet members of these groups .

While Nadda met with members of the fishing community in South 24-Parganas on Thursday during her two-day visit to the state, Shah had lunch with a Matua family in Bengal in early November. Shah is expected to visit Bengal again next week and is likely to visit Bongaon in North Parganas District 24, which is home to the headquarters of the Matuas, a group of Dalit refugees with origins in Bangladesh and spread over 50 assembly seats in the state.

Multiple cells have been formed to work and liaise with various target groups, including teachers, doctors, merchants, former military personnel, athletes, and fishermen, among others. Each cell would have one convener and between one and six co-convergents.

“As each community has its own set of issues and problems. Each cell that works with a particular community would be well informed about developments in that community. When our central leaders come to Bengal and meet and interact with these communities, these cells will maintain the link, ”said a senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

Shah and Nadda are expected to visit the state separately each month until the assembly elections are over. Shah, who is expected to visit the state next week, could also visit Santiniketan.

Encouraged by its impressive advances in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP won 40% of the vote in Bengal and won 18 of the 42 seats in the state, the party is now targeting the state assembly. Shah wants the BJP to win at least 200 of the 294 seats in the House.

Top state party officials with knowledge of the development said 294 BJP leaders will arrive in Bengal from Delhi and other states to work with the local unit for the elections. They would be part of a 45-member team to be established for each constituency; Existing district committees will assist these teams, officials said.