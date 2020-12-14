bjp-bengal-security-in-charge-of-kailash-vijayvargiya-was-updated-after-the-december-10-attack

Opinion

The security of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary and West Bengal official, Kailash Vijayvargiya, has been enhanced with a bulletproof car, according to the ANI news agency on Monday. Vijayvargiya currently has Category Z security.

The vehicle of the BJP general secretary, who was traveling together with party chairman JP Nadda, was attacked on December 10 as he was on his way to Diamond Harbor to meet with party workers. The windshield of his car was damaged in the attack.

Vijayvargiya, who was not injured in the incident, told reporters that when he was going to a local hospital to meet injured party workers, his vehicle was damaged “by TMC thugs wielding lathi and who together with the policemen loaded against BJP workers. “