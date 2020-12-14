India Top Headlines

Attempt to provoke the farmers to create anarchy: Yogi | India News

MEERUT: Forces that thrived by exploiting farmers for decades are now trying to provoke them to create anarchy in the country, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Sunday, Piyush Rai reports.

“The unity and integrity of India are being challenged by these forces, who use farmers as a means to achieve their goal. It’s not acceptable, ”he said. He also recalled the alleged comment by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi made in 1985 to back up his claim.

“Rajiv Gandhi had said that only 15 paise of every rupee sent by the Center reaches farmers,” Yogi told a rally, while saying that some people still want that era to persist. It inaugurated the newly built state-of-the-art central library at the city’s Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Agricultural and Technical University. Yogi also laid the foundation for 88 development projects worth more than Rs 350 million.

Reference page