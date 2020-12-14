India Top Headlines

As the cracks show, agricultural equipment moves to forge a united position | India News

NEW DELHI: In order to keep their herd together, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which has been coordinating with Punjab farmers unions for the current protests, has evicted their coordinator VM Singh, who opposed his position on repealing three farm laws as a precondition for talks with the government.

After Singh went down a middle road and wanted his own group, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan (RKMS), and others to demand a legal guarantee to buy at the minimum support price (MSP) through legislation as an outlet for ending the stalemate, AIKSCC sought to distance itself from him. Singh insisted that the Committee has no right to evict him unless it is ratified by his national council. He was the congressional candidate of the Pilibhit constituency against Varun Gandhi of the BJP in the 2009 elections.

RKMS, which works with farmers in Uttar Pradesh, is a component of AIKSCC, which represents more than 400 farmers’ organizations across the country.

In order to avoid confusion among its ranks, the Committee issued a statement on Monday, saying: “The AIKSCC National Working Group met on Sunday and decided to eliminate the convening post. From now on, all AIKSCC decisions will be made solely by the Working Group, which will be the official position of AIKSCC and will be announced as such ”.

Original source