‘Anti-Modi elements are part of the protests, not farmers’: Union Minister Narendra Tomar

Opinion

The Union’s agriculture minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, said there is a standoff with farmers because some “anti-Modi” elements have joined the protest. In an interview with Hindustan, the sister publication of the Hindustan Times, he said that there is a delay due to rumors that are spreading about the nature of the bills.

“The government has successfully started the dialogue, but the farmers’ union has not been able to reach a unanimous decision. The news that has emerged in the last two days is staggering. Those who believe in the ideology of the left are influencing these protests. An attempt is made to free the traitors. This is reprehensible and these elements are preventing the movement from reaching a verdict. And these elements are not the farmers, but those who are against Modi ”, he said. Hindustan.

Read also:Farmers start a one-day hunger strike as protest against farm laws intensifies

The Union minister reiterated the government’s position and clarified that the laws were implemented for the benefit of farmers. “The government intends for farmers to obtain the maximum price for their products and allow them to buy licenses on the market, eliminating the role of intermediaries. This would result in more competition and more profits for farmers, ”he said.

When asked why the country’s farmers were protesting the laws if they were for their benefit, Tomar said only farmers in Punjab and Haryana were protesting. “The mandi systems in Punjab and Haryana are very strong and decentralized and farmers in these states fear that the laws will alter them. Farmers from other states have welcomed the laws, they even wanted to come to Delhi to show their support, but we stopped them in the hope that the dialogue would fix the current deadlock, ”he said.

Read also: In UP, BJP Plans To Meet With Farmers Amid Protests Against Farm Laws

Tomar also targeted the Congress party and said it is being “hypocritical.” “On December 8, the farmers were not on the roads. Congressional workers were seen supporting the bandh. Congress is practicing a policy of double talk, as it had mentioned these laws in its manifesto and had tried to introduce them when it was in power, but was unable to do so due to other pressures, ”he said.

Meanwhile, farmers have started their one-day hunger strike at various border points near Delhi. “We want to wake up the government. Therefore, 40 leading farmers from our United Farmers’ Front will go on hunger strike at all border points today between 8 am and 5 pm. Twenty-five of them will sit on the Singhu border, 10 on the Tikri border and five on the UP border, ”said Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) in Punjab.