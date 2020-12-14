After Nadda’s Convoy Attack, BJP’s Vijayvargiya Gets Bulletproof Car

Opinion

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya received a bulletproof van from the Center on Monday, days after the party’s national chairman JP Nadda’s convoy was stoned at Diamond Harbor in the Sur 24-Parganas district, an attack that left several national and state leaders injured.

Vijayvargiya was among those who suffered cuts and bruises in the December 10 attack. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP have grappled with the incident that took place in the Lok Sabha constituency of Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The stone-throwing at Nadda’s convoy marked the first such assault against BJP leaders in the state of the polls.

Since Nadda enjoys Category Z security coverage, only he was riding in a bulletproof state government car. Vijayvargiya, who gets category Y coverage, was traveling in a regular SUV provided by the party.

“The Union Ministry of the Interior has told me not to travel in normal vehicles. I still haven’t seen the bulletproof car, ”said Vijayvargiya, who will travel to South 24 Parganas on Monday afternoon to attend an outreach program for the party. “There is no law and order in Bengal. Every day our workers are killed, ”he added.

Several central leaders, as well as the top state leaders of the BJP, are protected by security personnel provided by various central police forces. These people are armed with automatic weapons.

Seven people have been arrested by state police in connection with Thursday’s attack. Union Interior Minister Amit Shah has expressed concern about the law and order situation in Bengal. The Home Office has also written to the state, saying that the three officers from the Indian Police Service who were on duty on December 10 will be sent to a central delegation. The TMC has objected to this.

BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy and National Secretary Anupam Hazra were also injured by pieces of stones and glass shards from broken windows and the windshields of their cars.