5 Tamil Nadu family members found dead, suicide suspected

Opinion

A family of five, including a 37-year-old man, his wife, 30 and their three children, were found hanging inside their home on Monday in Valavanur in the Villupuram district, police said, adding that probable cause of death for suicide it was financial stress. The children were two girls of 8 and 6 years old and a boy of 3.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the man had borrowed small amounts of money from various people to improve his business,” said Villupuram Police Superintendent S Radhakrishnan. But he was unable to pay because he had no income for the past nine months due to Covid-19. ”

Their bodies were sent to Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital for autopsy and the final rites were carried out on Monday night. “The post-mortem examination does not reveal any criminal action. It was death by hanging. The children may have been sedated on their food because no marks or wounds were found on their bodies to show resistance, ”said the SP.

If you need support or know someone who needs it, please contact your closest mental health specialist. Help lines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini:

011-24311918