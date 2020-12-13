India Top Headlines

West Bengal’s Famous ‘Poush Mela’ To Be Canceled This Year Due To Covid-19 Restrictions | India News

CALCUTTA: The annual ‘Poush Mela’, a heritage cultural event that draws thousands of travelers to West Bengal’s Santiniketan, will not be held this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, an official said.

The century-old festival of crafts, handloom, art and music usually takes place in late December.

“We are not sure of getting the go-ahead from the local administration in light of the Covid-19 situation. Most of the students, an integral part of Poush Mela, do not come to campus.

“Considering all these factors, we had to make this unpleasant decision for public health safety,” said a member of the Visva-Bharati executive council.

The decision was made at a high-level meeting of the executive council.

The father of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Maharshi Debendranath Tagore, organized the fair for the first time in 1894 and Visva-Bharati, the university founded by the bard, began organizing it from 1951.

However, the ‘Poush Utsav’, which includes prayers and singing of devotional songs on the university campus, will take place (on December 23 this year), he said.

The fate of the Poush Mela has been the subject of speculation in recent months, and a council official claimed in July that the Visva-Bharati authorities had decided to scrap the event, citing recent “bitter experiences” in organizing the winter carnival. in the middle of a fight with traders to comply with the National Green Court (NGT) guidelines.

But at the end of August, the university team had said that the central university is ready to organize the fair if it receives financial aid from the Union government.

Visva-Bharati will celebrate its founding day on December 24, which will be attended by the Union Minister of Education and the Governor of West Bengal.

