Visva-Bharati rejects Pous Mela in the Covid year | India News

BOLPUR: Visva-Bharati University formally announced on Saturday the cancellation of this year’s Pous Mela, the fair on the university grounds that is extremely popular with locals and visitors to the university town.

However, the university will go ahead with Pous Utsav, which marks the founding of Visva-Bharati by Rabindranath Tagore a century ago. The prime minister, who is the rector of the university, has been invited to attend the ceremony virtually along with the governor and the prime minister of West Bengal.

The university court, in an online meeting on November 10, decided not to host this year’s Pous Mela due to the pandemic, but agreed to keep the traditional Pous Utsav with Covid protocols in place.

