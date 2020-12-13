Vikas Khanchandani: Mumbai Police Arrest Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani in Bogus TRP Scam Case | India News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: The Mumbai criminal wing arrested Republic TV CEO Vikash Khanchandani on Sunday in connection with the TRP manipulation scam.The crime branch official confirmed the incident and said Khanchandani was arrested early Sunday morning at his residence. They will present it to the holiday court on Sunday afternoon.Police said Khanchandani, who is the 13th defendant to be arrested in the case, is the beneficiary of the scam and had knowledge of the crime.

Last week, the session court granted interim relief to Republic TV’s chief operating officer Priya Mukherjee, who had requested early bail. The court ordered Mukherjee to be “released on personal bail of Rs 50,000 in case of arrest and requested that she appear at the appropriate police station once a week.”

The criminal wing is investigating the role of music channels Republic TV, Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema, News Nation, Mahamovies and Wow in inflating audience figures, a key metric that media buying houses consider when placing ads.

The channels are accused of paying money to households (in those houses where barometers are installed) to keep the channels on. So far, the police have arrested 12 people in the case, including Ghanshyam Singh, head of distribution for ARG Outlier Media private limited (which operates Republic TV). Singh is accused of distributing money to manipulate his channel.