Vaccine Offers: India, Oxford Numbers Decline, But Still Top; Pfizer earns more | India News

BENGALURU: Overall global orders to secure vaccines fell by 19.2 million doses to 7.1 billion as of December 11, compared to 7.12 million as of November 30. India, which had deals for 1.6 billion doses at the end of last month, has 1.5 billion according to data from Duke University’s Scale and Launch Speedometer, which tracks global vaccine supplies daily.Analysis of the contracts that countries are signing with vaccine manufacturers for the advance booking of candidates shows that the agreements are still fluid, changing in a matter of days and some companies get orders and others lose, given that the majority of candidates they are still in the testing stage.Among vaccine manufacturers, orders with Oxford-Astrazeneca fell by more than 30 million doses to 2.47 billion, compared with 2.5 billion as of November 30, while the Pfizer vaccine- BioNTech, the only one given to people so far, received additional orders for 73.2 million to touch 719 million as of December 11. Moderna saw new deals for 29 million doses.

However, both Oxford and India are at the top of the table. While Oxford still has orders for the largest number of doses, India, as an individual country, has contracts for the majority with only the EU region, with 85 million more doses, ahead.

Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute, the maker of Sputnik-V, lost orders for 153 million doses, including 100 million doses from India. In India, Dr. Reddy’s lab, based in Hyderabad, is conducting local testing of Sputnik-V.

Oscillating offers

TOI has been tracking the launch and scale speedometer, which so far has the most comprehensive data on global deals with regular updates. The data showed that, compared to November 30, total vaccine doses for which contracts existed increased by 171 million as of December 4, before falling to the current level.

As of December 4, Oxford-Astrazeneca still had contracts for its 2.5 billion doses, while India had yet to secure 1.6 billion. Pfizer had seen a slight jump from 646 million on November 30 to 656 million doses before crossing the 700 million mark according to the December 11 analysis. And Gamaleya’s order had risen slightly from the 300 million it had at the end of last month.

Do not affect India

While no immediate reasons were found for the Sputnik V deal to be off the table, experts TOI spoke with said the drop in numbers will not affect India’s vaccination plans.

“Right now, plans indicate that we would need around 600 million doses for the first phases (two doses each) and there are more candidate vaccines entering the trials,” said an expert who advised the government.

India’s health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, had indicated at a press conference last week that the country plans to inoculate around 30 million people in the first three rounds – 3 million million first-line and healthcare workers. and around 27 million people with comorbidities older than 50 years.

On December 1, Dr. Reddy’s lab had said that it had obtained clearance for phase 2/3 clinical trials, and experts indicated that obtaining this candidate could happen in the future.