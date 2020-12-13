India Top Headlines

The plea against my choice of Rajya Sabha has no legal basis: Jaishankar to SC | India News

NEW DELHI: Facing a challenge to his election of Gujarat’s Rajya Sabha last year, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar told the Supreme Court that the appeal did not reveal any compelling reasons and said the Election Commission was right to hold separate elections for the two RS seats that fell vacant following the resignations of Amit Shah and Smriti Irani, reports Dhananjay Mahapatra.

“The grounds of the petition are imaginary and have no legal basis. The accusations … are incorrect and baseless … … The appeal does not deserve the leniency of the CS and the appellant should not receive any relief … ”said Jaishankar.

“In the present case, the specific allegation regarding non-compliance with any specific provision of the Constitution or of the People’s Representation Law or regulation made by virtue thereof is not based on any of the appeals that challenge the HC of Gujarat that had rejected the petitions, “he added.

It was based on three judgments of the SC, which confirmed the election of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi of Amethi to Lok Sabha in 1981 and 1984 and ruled that “in an electoral petition, the allegations must be precise, specific and unambiguous and if the electoral petition not revealing a cause of action is liable to be rejected in limine ”.

The defeated congressional candidate, Gaurav Hemantbhai Pandya, called Jaishankar’s election unconstitutional on the grounds that the EC had held elections for the two RS seats on the same day, but by separate votes.

