the-government-made-record-payments-under-mgnregs-this-year

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Center has made a record payment to workers enrolled in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the first eight months of the current fiscal year, leaving it with only 10% of the allocated money. to spend in the last four months.

The Ministry of Rural Development, which administers the largest employment guarantee scheme in the world, received Rs 84,900 crore in two installments to finance MGNREGS in the year ending March 2021. Of this amount, it had spent Rs 76,800 crore in April- November. The amount spent in the same period last year was approximately 50 billion rupees.

In fact, the ministry has spent 12 percentage points more than the allocation made in the budget and has the highest spending rate among all central government ministries, shows the website of the Comptroller General of Accounts. As the expenditure report shows, a Finance Ministry official with knowledge of the matter said, there would be no shortage of funds for MGNREGS and additional money will be provided when needed.

The demand for work under the scheme, which requires at least 100 days of manual labor per year for at least one member of each rural household, increased in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent shutdown, which caused an exodus of workers from the cities to the countryside.

A MGNREGS tracker released Thursday said spending on the scheme was due to an additional 10 million households getting work this year (through November), a 243% increase in days per person (work) generated, and higher wages. paid to workers compared to the previous year.

“The total number of active job cards this year was 90.2 million and of them 83.09% looked for work,” said the tracker prepared by Popular Action for Employment Guarantee, a network of NGOs.

Although demand peaked in May, it slowed in the months that followed as workers from poorer states like Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand began to return to the cities. The tracker said that the average work provided to individual households was less than in previous years.

Through the end of November, an average household had 41.59 days of work compared to 48.4 in 2019-20 and 50.88 in 2018-19. Only 1.9 million households obtained work during the 100 days stipulated by law, compared to 4.06 million last year. Of these, 210,000 were in Rajasthan and 350,000 in Andhra Pradesh, who also drew on their own funds to ensure that NREGA workers received the money on time. The number of households that got 100 days of work was the lowest in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu among all the states in India.

The report also said that about 13% of the 75 million households that demanded work under the scheme did not get any. “The data shows that there was an increase in demand for NREGA labor due to the pandemic and the government did not meet the demand,” the report said.

Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand were the two states where a quarter of job-demanding households did not do manual labor for even a single day, the data showed. Rajasthan and West Bengal did well to keep unmet demand below the national average.

Jharkhand Rural Development Secretary Aradhana Patnaik said the state was one of the best. “We have been stuck around 70 million man days for the last three years. But we have achieved 77.7 million man-days against the target of 80 million, ”he said.

Rajasthan MGNREGS commissioner PC Kishan said that the implementation of the scheme in the state is driven by demand, so unmet demand was lower and employment provided higher than in previous years.

Nikhil Dey, former member of the MGNREGS Council, said: “We would have been delighted if more people had at least 100 days of work … That did not happen and shows the inefficiency of the government.”