India Top Headlines

The farmers movement created by the political union is based on a false belief: Naqvi | India News

NEW DELHI: In a veiled attack on Congress, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday that the farmers’ movement is far from reality and based on false beliefs created by the “political union “.

“The whole movement is far from reality and is based on false beliefs. The people who have created the environment of fear and false beliefs, they are those conspiracies, a political union that has been completely rejected by the people,” Naqvi said.

The minister said that the government has listened to all the demands of the peasants that were raised during the initial phase of the protests and reiterated that the peasants are “confused” by the “dynasty” that is trying to “smear democracy” in the country.

“When the movement was started by some farmer brothers, then their demands were that the minimum price of sustenance (MSP) be ensured, the farmers and their fields. Now the question arises that when the government is listening to all the demands of the farmers and agreeing to all their demands, why are they protesting. What’s the matter of confusion here?

“The confusion is created by powers that are creating confusion on all issues in the country since the last six years. The defeated dynasty is trying to smear the country’s democracy and some small forces (Chngu mangu) continue to help them,” he added. .

Meanwhile, the turmoil at Delhi’s borders entered its 18th day on Sunday, with farmers calling for a blockade of the main Jaipur-Delhi highway today to mark the turmoil against the three laws.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Price Assurance Agreement for Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020

Original source