Stop Relying On China For Electric Vehicle Parts: Nitin Gadkari | India News

NEW DELHI: EU and MSME Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari has urged domestic industry to end reliance on electric vehicle components, including lithium-ion batteries and magnets from China, and finding ways to manufacture them in the country without compromising quality.

Currently, China is the only country that manufactures NdFeB magnet, which is an integral component for electric vehicle manufacturing. In his speeches at a FICCI and AIMA summit, Gadkari called on the industry to find a solution to this and to see that India does not need to depend on China.

Gadkari also said that the government has sanctioned Rs 3 lakh crore for small and medium-sized companies and decided to provide 15% of the capital to successful MSMEs and those with a good track record of GST and income taxes and bank turnover to make it easier for them to collection. funds in the capital market.

Times of India