Shashi Tharoor joins MPs protesting in Jantar Mantar, says failed nation government and farmers

Attacking the Center for the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws, Congressional Leader Shashi Tharoor said Sunday that the government has failed the nation and the farmers.

Tharoor joined the protest by Punjab party MPs in Jantar Mantar here on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said: “The government has failed the nation and the farmers. Why were laws passed in such a hurry without consulting stakeholders? “

“The winter session should have normally taken place by the third week of November,” added Tharoor.

When asked what is the way forward, the congressman said: “I think the government should now give some guarantees to farmers. Farmers insist that the laws be repealed. If technically they (the government) feel they can suspend its application for now pending discussions, suspend it, call the winter session of Parliament. Parliament has the authority to withdraw the laws, they can also talk to the unions ”.

“The government must realize that in a democracy you cannot break through with a bulldozer. We are here for democracy and the rights of the people ”, he added.

Meanwhile, the agitation of farmers entered today on the 18th, with their call to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Farmers protest against the recently enacted Trade and Trade in Agricultural Products (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020; Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services Law, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.