Salutes the courage of the security personnel who sacrificed their lives defending Parliament: Rajnath Singh | India News

NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the country will always remember the courage of the security personnel who gave their lives during the terrorist attack on Parliament on this day in 2001.

“His bravery will also be remembered by future generations in this country,” Singh tweeted.

Nine people, including eight members of security personnel, were killed in the attack by terrorists belonging to teams based in Pakistan. The five terrorists were killed by the security forces.

“I salute the courage of all the brave security personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while firmly countering the terrorist attack on Parliament on this day in 2001,” said Singh.

The terrorist attack caused a high level of tension between India and Pakistan and a massive improvement in the security of Parliament.

