NDA pledged to serve the people of the Northeast: PM Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: With the BJP set to rule the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) with its new ally Liberal United People’s Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed Sunday that the National Democratic Alliance is committed to serving the people of the Northeast.The UPPL has won 12 seats and the BJP nine on the 40-member council.The BJP and UPPL had not announced any formal alliances but both had signaled a possible post-electoral pact.In a tweet, Modi said: “NDA is committed to serving the people of the Northeast. I congratulate our ally UPPL and @ BJP4Assam for winning the majority in the Assam BTC elections, and I wish them the best to fulfill the aspirations of the people. I thank people for putting their faith in the NDA. ”