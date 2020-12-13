Jharkhand woman raped, three arrested: police

Opinion

A married woman was allegedly raped by two of her relatives in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district, police said Sunday. The defendant also filmed the video of the event and circulated it. Three people have been arrested in this regard.

The incident occurred in the Ramkanda area of ​​Garhwa district on December 9 when the victim was home alone, her husband and their three children had gone to another village to attend a function. The matter came to light on Saturday when locals saw video of the crime.

Upon obtaining information about the video, the local police also launched an investigation and tracked down the woman and the accused involved. When the woman’s husband arrived home, she approached the police station and filed a complaint against three named defendants.

“We have arrested the three named defendants and confiscated the mobile phone used to film the act. The phone had clips of the incident, ”said Ranka Subdivision Police Officer (SDPO) Manoj Kumar Mahto on Sunday.

“Two of the three defendants raped the woman and were her chachera devar (brother-in-law by her husband’s uncle). One of the defendants beat her severely and left, ”added the SDPO.

Police said the defendant had dismantled the thatched roof of the woman’s house to make an entrance to her home when she was alone at night.

On Saturday, the police also sent the woman for a medical examination and were preparing to have her statement recorded under section 164 of the IPC, as required by standard operating procedure for such cases.