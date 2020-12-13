It will sensitize people to how agricultural laws will benefit farmers: Ravi Shankar Prasad | India News
PATNA: Minister of the Union for Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Sunday that they will sensitize people across the country on how the recently enacted farm laws will be beneficial to farmers.
“Prominent people who are protesting the farm laws today are doing it just to oppose the laws. They themselves recognized the need for these reforms before,” Prasad said.
Prasad started the campaign from his own Lok Sabha constituency, Patna Sahib. “I am proud that we started the talks from Bakhtiyarpur to Patna Sahib,” he said.
He said that the government is with the farmers and will work for their empowerment.
Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding that the government repeal the recently enacted farm laws. However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers’ organizations, including the meeting called by the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, offering changes to the laws and written guarantees.
