How State Governments Prepare to Administer Covid-19 Vaccine Doses: Latest Developments

India’s coronavirus (Covid-19) count is approaching the 9.9 million mark with 30,254 new cases and 391 related deaths added in the past 24 hours. Amid a downward trend in active cases and an increase in the number of people recovering from the disease, states and union territories (UTs) are preparing to inoculate people once the government central approve a vaccine. With the first priority given to healthcare, frontline workers and those highly vulnerable to infection, states and UTs are also ensuring that vaccines to the remaining population can be given as soon as possible.

Here are updates on how states are preparing to vaccinate their residents:

1. Haryana:Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Saturday that the state government had written to the Center that public representatives, including MLAs and MPs, would be among the priority groups for vaccination once it starts. He added that the government was making all the preparations, such as creating a database of priority groups, cold chain infrastructure, and training vaccinators to implement the Covid-19 vaccine.

2. Kerala:Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Saturday that vaccines to combat the coronavirus disease will be administered at no cost to the people of Kerala, adding that the government will bear all costs. Vijayan also noted that vaccines will be administered first to front-line health workers.

3. Telangana:As the country prepares to distribute the coronavirus vaccine, the Telangana government has formed committees at the state, district and mandal levels to plan and execute the distribution with first priority for high-risk groups, followed by others. According to a government order, the committees would also carry out a structured review of all factors related to the preparation and implementation of the vaccines.

4. Uttar Pradesh:The BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh has begun training vaccinators for injected vaccine doses before the vaccine is available. Two batches from the state had participated in an online “train the trainers” session, which was conducted by the Union Ministry of Health. The state will have 35,000 vaccination centers and vaccinators will record the data of people who are dosed on an online platform.

5. Chandigarh:While the Chandigarh administration is already identifying healthcare workers for vaccination, residents wishing to receive doses will need to register in advance on the CoWin-20 mobile app. The health department of the Union Territory would administer the doses first to health workers, followed by people over 50 and those with comorbidities.

6. Maharashtra:As one of the states hardest hit by Covid-19 in the country, the Maharashtra government is preparing to vaccinate more than 30 million residents in three phases in six months. The first phase will focus on administering doses to healthcare workers. First-line workers would be vaccinated in the second phase, while people older than 50 years and with comorbidities would receive vaccine injections in the third and final phase.