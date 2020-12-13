Hindustan Times News Updates: Sharad Pawar Seeked A Farm Bill Amendment For The Benefit Of Farmers, Says Sanjay Raut And All The Latest News

Opinion

Pawar sought amendment to the agricultural law for the benefit of farmers: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut defended the head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar, on Sunday for actively pressuring states to amend the APMC Act when he was the Union agriculture minister under the UPA rule. -2. Raut said Pawar’s intentions were aligned with the well-being of farmers and claimed that in 2010, companies had not entered agriculture in a meaningful way. read more

There will be ‘Hindu Raj’ in Bengal, says BJP MP Pragya Thakur, calls Mamata Banerjee ‘frustrated’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader Pragya Thakur, while reacting to the attack on party chief JP Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is “frustrated” that her rule is about to end. . The controversial Bhopal MP added that the BJP will win the Assembly elections scheduled for next year in West Bengal, and that the ‘Hindu Raj’ will prevail in the state. read more

TMC workers attack BSF jawan in Bengal, calling him ‘crazy’

Workers from the ruling Trinamool congress in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district allegedly beat a BSF jawan on Friday night and called him insane. The victim’s family filed a police report; however, no one has been arrested until the latest reports came in. read more

Salman Khan attends the bodyguard’s birthday celebrations, but refuses to eat cake. Watch video

Actor Salman Khan participated in the birthday celebrations of one of his bodyguards on Saturday and a video of the party is being widely shared online. The video showed the bodyguard, Jaggi, offering a piece of birthday cake to Salman, but the actor refused to eat it. read more

India vs Australia: I don’t care about past glory, says Cheteshwar Pujara

“Aren’t you bored of hitting now?” Nathan Lyon’s excavation at Cheteshwar Pujara sounded more like a plea when caught on the stump’s microphone. It wasn’t what you would expect from the first spinner, but this was a team from Australia working on language skills to get rid of the win-at-all-cost mentality. read more

Anushka Sharma redefines maternity fashion in a pink satin spaghetti strap dress

Maternity fashion is no longer about baggy clothes and outfits that don’t fit well. Bollywood divas Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan are confirming the same with all expectant moms and telling everyone that it’s okay to flaunt your tummy in some of the most stunning outfits. read more

Maruti Suzuki prepares to re-enter the diesel segment next year: sources

The country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), is looking to enter the diesel segment once again next year, as the vertical continues to attract many customers, especially in the multipurpose vehicle and high-end SUV segments. sale, according to industry sources. read more

Better late than never? Magazine due in 1975 finally returned to the Canadian library

There are two types of people in the world. Some set a reminder on all their calendars to notify them of the return of anything they have borrowed from the library. Then there are some who only remember that they have borrowed something from the library while they are reading, watching or listening to it. read more

Mahatma Gandhi statue defaced in the US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws