Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who tested positive for Covid-19, was transferred to Rohtak hospital

Opinion

A day after Haryana Home Secretary Anil Vij, who tested positive for coronavirus a week ago, was transferred to the Rohtak Institute of Postgraduate Medical Sciences (PGIMS), a team of doctors began the process of treating him with plasma Sunday night.

PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya said that a joint team of doctors from PGIMS, Medanta and AIIMS Delhi are monitoring Minister Vij’s health status.

“We have started the plasma transfusion process under the supervision of the Vice Chancellor of PGIMS, OP Kalra. The minister faces symptoms of fever and cough after testing positive for the virus. Doctors had administered a test dose (either vaccine or placebo) during the third phase of the indigenous coronavirus vaccine at Ambala hospital two weeks ago before it tested positive. Now he is stable and well, “he added.

She said the minister had been transferred to a special ward at PGIMS for treatment.

“We are monitoring his sugar level and blood pressure also because the Minister of Health is also diabetic,” he added.