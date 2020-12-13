India Top Headlines

Farmers Protests: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Calls Prime Minister Modi a “Sadist” | India News

RAIPUR: In a scathing attack on the Center’s handling of the ongoing Farmers’ Protest, Chhattisgarh Prime Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘parpeedak’ (sadist), sparking outrage in BJP, who called Baghel a “torturer”.

Baghel shared a post by Rahul Gandhi on the deaths of farmers and tweeted: “The prime minister is ‘parpeedak’ (sadist). Definition: a person who enjoys inflicting pain on others is called a sadist. “Rahul had referred to the deaths of 11 farmers during protests in Punjab and other parts of the country and asked:” How many sacrifices will farmers have to make to repeal the new farm law? ”

BJP reacted strongly to CM Baghel’s comment. BJP State President Vishnudeo Sai fought back with a taunt from Chhattisgarhi, “CM ‘chaani mai hora bhunte hai’ (the one who tortures). Delays in the acquisition of rice, irregularities in the deduction of the cultivated area, tokens, fertilizers, seeds: all this is torture for farmers. ”

Former IAS official and BJP leader OP Choudhary tweeted: “The congressional government is serving two years in office, but it has inflicted pain on all sectors of society, be it youth, women or government employees. . The definition of ‘parpeedak’ is best suited to CM Bhupesh Baghel. ”

