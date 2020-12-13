Farmers protest on the 18th: Stalemate on new laws continues; main news | India News
NEW DELHI: Farmers continued their protest from the 18th Sunday looking for government to fulfill your first and foremost demand to reverse the three laws.
Farmers protesting today declared a larger one-day movement after ‘Bharat Bandh’ called it out earlier this month, urging their leaders to go on a hunger strike on Monday from wherever they are protesting.
Meanwhile, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah held discussions at his residence today on farmers’ problems with the leaders of the Punjab BJP.
The turmoil continues as five rounds of talks between the government and farmers so far have been inconclusive. Here are the main developments of the day:
The heads of all protesting farmers’ unions will go on hunger strike on Monday against farm laws
The hunger strike between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday is part of the farmers’ plan to intensify their unrest starting on December 14, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said today. At a press conference on the Singhu border, where farmers have been camping in agitation, Chaduni said the leaders will observe the hunger strike in their respective locations.
Shah and Tomar discuss farmers’ problems with Punjab BJP leaders
As the Center’s talks with protesting farmers continue to stall, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah today held discussions on farmers’ issues with Punjab BJP leaders in the presence of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar . At the nearly 40-minute meeting at Shah’s residence, the situation in Punjab and steps to deal with the protest that farmers plan to intensify in the coming days were also discussed.
Safety at Gurugram when farmers stopped at the Haryana-Rajasthan border
Security in the Gurugram district was strengthened today with the deployment of more police, rapid action force and even paramilitary personnel, including when hundreds of Rajasthan farmers were detained on the Haryana-Rajasthan border the night before. Sources said more police personnel than farmers were deployed on the Rajasthan-Haryana border in Gurugram district on Sunday.
Modi government will deal harshly with ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ trying to take advantage of farmers’ turmoil: Ravi Shankar
Ravi Shankar Prasad declared that severe measures will be taken against the breakers of “Tukde Tukde Gang” nations who try to take advantage of the farmers’ movement against the new agricultural laws. The Union Minister of Law and Justice made the assertion by launching Bihar BJP’s “Kisan Chaupal Sammelan” Farmers ‘Conference (Farmers’ Conference) in support of the three agricultural laws in Tekbigha village in Bakhtiarpur constituency of the Patna district.
Chidambaram criticizes the Center for the issue of the farmers’ protest
Congressional leader P Chidambaram criticized the central government, claiming that some of its ministers had alluded to the presence of “separatist” elements in the ongoing farmers’ protest against agricultural reforms. “The ministers have described the protesters against the Farm Laws as Khalistanis; agents of Pakistan and China; Maoists; and, the latest tukde tukde gang,” the congressional leader tweeted. “If you exhaust all these categories, it means that there are no farmers among the thousands of protesters. If there are no farmers, why is the government talking to them?” he asked in a later tweet.
AAP workers will fast tomorrow, showing solidarity with protesting farmers
Delhi’s Minister of Irrigation and Flood Control Gopal Rai said today that workers from the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) will observe a fast on Monday, showing solidarity with farmers protesting against the three recently passed agricultural laws. “The AAP has decided that their party workers will swiftly observe to protest agricultural laws at the party headquarters in the ITO area. The MLAs and councilors will lead the group fast from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. M. “Rai said while addressing the media in Delhi. .
We can only ask the government to withdraw agricultural laws, says agricultural leader Kuldeep Singh
As farmers ‘protest continues along Delhi’s borders, Farmers’ Leader Kuldeep Singh calls on the government to withdraw these laws. The farmer leader said: “People not only from India but from all over the world have come here to support us. We can only ask the government to withdraw these laws. I think the central government is trying to set a trap. Sometimes They say it is the agenda of the Congress party, sometimes they say we are Khalistani, sometimes they say we are Naxalites and so on. ”
Punjab’s DIG prisons resign in support of farmers’ protest
In solidarity with farmers protesting the new farm laws outside Delhi, Lakhminder Singh Jakhar, Deputy Inspector General of Punjab (prisons), resigned from service on Saturday. The DIG said that being “the son of a farmer”, “he cannot be blind to the next farming community.”
The government door is always open for farmers, ready for talks: Javadekar
On the 18th day of the farmers’ protest on different borders of the national capital, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the government door is always open for farmers and he is ready to discuss their problems. The minister voiced his opinion while speaking to the media at his residence ahead of the announcement of the farmers’ ‘hunger strike’ for December 14 at the Singhu border, one of the key unrest on the Delhi route. -Chandigarh where thousands of farmers are sitting under open skies braving cold winter nights.
Governor deputy blames Congress for few state farmers joining Delhi turmoil
Although farmer protests in Madhya Pradesh are not very visible compared to other states, the state government has been accusing the opposition Congress of “misleading” farmers on the issue. As the small farmers of Madhya Pradesh have been confined to their villages during the agitation against the three new agricultural laws, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government assumes that there is no resentment among the farmers.
Punjab CM criticizes Delhi CM Kejriwal for ‘exploiting farmers’ uproar’
Captain Amarinder Singh attacked his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for “exploiting” the ongoing agitation of farmers to “promote his party’s petty electoral agenda with blatant lies and blatantly false propaganda.” “In stark contrast to the Kejriwal government in Delhi, which had thrived on crumbs from corporate houses, the Punjab government had not signed any deals with Adani Power, nor was it aware of private actors bidding for the purchase of energy in the state, “he said. the CM, in a strong reaction to the last AAP campaign in Punjab.
(with PTI inputs)
