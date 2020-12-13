Farmers protest on the 18th: Stalemate on new laws continues; main news | India News

India Top Headlines

The heads of all protesting farmers’ unions will go on hunger strike on Monday against farm laws

Shah and Tomar discuss farmers’ problems with Punjab BJP leaders

Safety at Gurugram when farmers stopped at the Haryana-Rajasthan border

Modi government will deal harshly with ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ trying to take advantage of farmers’ turmoil: Ravi Shankar

Chidambaram criticizes the Center for the issue of the farmers’ protest

AAP workers will fast tomorrow, showing solidarity with protesting farmers

We can only ask the government to withdraw agricultural laws, says agricultural leader Kuldeep Singh

Punjab’s DIG prisons resign in support of farmers’ protest

The government door is always open for farmers, ready for talks: Javadekar

Governor deputy blames Congress for few state farmers joining Delhi turmoil

Punjab CM criticizes Delhi CM Kejriwal for ‘exploiting farmers’ uproar’