Farm leader: Shah agreed not to consult farmers by mistake

Agricultural union leader Shiv Kumar Sharma Kakaji has said that Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, during the December 8 talks, urged farmers to deliberate on the government’s proposal, saying the Center had made the mistake. of not consulting farmers.

Kakaji, who previously led a large-scale farmers’ protest in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur in 2016, said: “The interior minister asked us to participate in the talks. He said the government made a mistake by not consulting with farmers before the talks. ”

A key farmer leader favors conversations and says ‘goals have been changed’

Kakaji, giving details of what happened between the farmers and the minister a day before a breakdown in the negotiations, said that Shah told them that the government was sensitive to the points raised by the farmers and that the government would send a formal document of proposals suggesting amendments. . “We told the interior minister that we were not interested in amendments, but that we are seeking the repeal of the three laws,” Kakaji told reporters.

There was no response to a query sent to the Interior Ministry regarding Kakaji’s comments as of press time.

Amid the prevailing stalemate between farmers and the central government over new farm laws, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Som Parkash met with Interior Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

Farmers will step up the movement and plan a nationwide sit-in today

Meanwhile, farmers’ turmoil in and around Delhi entered its 18th day on Sunday, as farmers blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway and adhered to their demand to repeal new agricultural laws that they say were designed to benefit large corporations at the expense of the interests of growers, even though the government has argued that it would benefit the sector.