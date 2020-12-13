dmdk-to-announce-alliance-in-january-for-upcoming-tamil-nadu-assembly-elections

Opinion

Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) will announce his decision on the alliance for the upcoming 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in January, party leaders said on Sunday.

The DMDK is currently in an alliance with the combination of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

The party held a consultative meeting in Chennai on Sunday led by Vijayakanth and his wife Premalatha, who is also the party’s treasurer, along with its 62 district secretaries. “In January, we will hold a general council and executive meetings to reach a decision,” said Premalatha Vijayakanth.

The AIADMK, during Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Chennai in November, announced that it will continue its alliance with the BJP for the assembly elections. The national party has yet to make any formal announcements about the alliance.

Vijayakanth launched the DMDK in 2005. He became the leader of the opposition in 2011 with an 8 percent share of the vote when he was in AIADMK, which formed the government. However, he broke away and for the 2016 assembly elections, he joined the left and smaller parties, but was left blank. In 2019, the DMKD joined the National Democratic Alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, but its vote share fell to 2.1 percent.