Date for the next round of talks with protesting farmers coming soon: Union minister

The government will soon call on farmers’ leaders for the next round of talks to end the stalemate on farm laws, Union Minister Kailash Choudhary said on Sunday, as the rioters intensified their protest against the central legislation with blockades. of roads and a plan for one day. hunger strike on Monday. So far there have been five rounds of talks between the Center and representatives of 40 farmers’ unions and they have been inconclusive.

The sixth round was canceled after farmer leaders rejected the government’s draft proposal to amend certain provisions of farm laws and refused to participate in the meeting. The government has made it clear that it is ready to be discussed at any time. But farmers’ unions have said they will come to the talks only if the laws are repealed.

“The meeting will be called soon. We are ready for discussion. But the date has not been finalized, ”Chaudhary, the state minister for agriculture, told PTI. “We have full confidence. In the next meeting the issue will be resolved, “he said, adding that the government will find” some solution “to end the impasse.

Chaudhary said Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is leading negotiations with farmers’ unions protesting to break the deadlock on farm laws, are holding discussions about the topic. Tomar had met with Shah earlier that day.

Farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at the Delhi borders against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Act, 2020; the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. The central government has said that the three agricultural laws will introduce major reforms in the agricultural sector, eliminate middlemen, and allow farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country.

However, protesting farmers have expressed their fear of paving the way to remove the safety cushion from the Minimum Livelihood Price (MSP) system and do away with mandis or agricultural markets, leaving them at the mercy of large corporations.

Farmers union leaders also said Sunday that protests will be held at all district headquarters to press their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws, even as more protesters headed to Delhi with a large group blocking the road. Delhi-Jaipur key national when he was detained by the police on the Haryana-Rajasthan border.

Farmers’ leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said during a press conference on the Singhu border that they will observe the hunger strike at their respective locations between 8 am and 5 pm on Monday. “Additionally, the dharnas will be held at all district headquarters across the country. The protest will continue as usual, ”he told reporters.

“There are groups that are putting an end to the protest and saying that they are in favor of the laws passed by the government. We want to clarify that they are not associated with us. They have been hand in hand with the government, they conspired to sabotage our protest. The government is plotting a conspiracy to derail the ongoing farmers’ protest, ”said Chaduni, according to PTI.

Delhi’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, said he too will observe a one-day fast on Monday and called on the central government “to avoid the ego and remove the legislation.”

Hours earlier, the Union agriculture minister, Tomar, accused opposition parties of propaganda against the new agricultural laws and said that these laws “may cause difficulties for some in the short term”, but will help farmers in the long run. term. Tomar made the remarks while addressing a delegation of more than 100 farmers from Uttarakhand who extended their support for the laws.