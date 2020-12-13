India Top Headlines

Covid deaths fall below 400, third time since July 2 | India News

NEW DELHI: The number of daily deaths from Covid nationwide fell below 400 on Saturday, only the third time since July 2 when deaths at this level were reported. December 6 and 7 are the previous two days when fewer than 400 deaths were reported.

Typically the lowest tests performed on weekends cause a slight decrease in both cases and deaths reported on Sundays and Mondays. Compared to the 392 deaths this Saturday, the previous one had had 482 deaths.

In other statistical milestones, Karnataka surpassed the 9 lakh figure of cumulative cases since the beginning of the outbreak, becoming the second state after Maharashtra to have seen this level of cases during the course of the pandemic. Andhra Pradesh, which is the third worst affected state in terms of cumulative burden of cases, has so far reported 8.7 billion infections.

Daily Covid cases continued above the 30,000 level for the second day in a row after briefly falling on Thursday, when they had dipped below that benchmark. This brought India’s tally to 98.5 lakh of cases and 93.5 lakh of recoveries. So far, the outbreak has claimed 1.4 lakh of lives, while 3.6 lakh of cases are still active in the country. If cases continue to grow at this rate, India will become the second country after the US to cross a million Covid cases in total by the end of next week. Kerala topped the list of states for the third day in a row, reporting 5,949 cases.

