Classify social networks as media, subject them to journalistic standards, says SC judge

Opinion

To curb the spread of fake news and bots in the digital age, social media platforms need to be classified as media and held to the same journalistic standards, Supreme Court Justice S Ravindra Bhat said on Saturday.

Judge Bhat even questioned the neutrality maintained by such platforms by not claiming responsibility for content shared by users on these platforms.

Singhu border: farmers protest during the day, watch religious movies at night

“In reality, as systems that mediate between users, social media platforms can never be neutral. Algorithms shape how people communicate and what information is presented to which participants, in what way and at what time, ”he said.

Judge Bhat was giving Judge VR Krishna Iyer’s sixth commemorative lecture on the subject. Rule of law in the digital age: a constitutional framework organized by the Sarada Krishna Sadgamaya Foundation for Law and Justice.

Expanding on his thoughts on the broad spectrum of the digital platform and the need for digital constitutional governance, Judge Bhat lamented the fact that as more digital information is transmitted, the reliance on news on social media platforms has increased. .

From Farm to Facebook: Revolver at Borders Gets a Boost Online

“People get news from social media. By itself, it’s not bad at all. But the news spread (on these platforms) is not factual … Fake news and the planting of bots have triggered riots leading to public damage. “

In the US, almost 50% of the population gets news from social media. Also in India, social media is becoming significantly relevant. “At the very least, a consensus is emerging that these social media platforms are reclassified as media outlets and uphold the same true journalistic standards, while publicly disclosing their advertisers, political sponsors and conflicts of interest.”

The judge noted that these “data-fueled giants” have business models that are based on selling their users’ personal information to advertisers. Australia has recently started a movement to identify the advertisers behind social media.

The judge also spoke about another area of ​​concern in the digital sector with the increasing decentralization of government services towards private actors. With the growth of e-commerce market spaces, payment interfaces and online applications, consumers are bound by terms and conditions without judicial oversight.

“This assertion that digital platforms are totally private spaces must be questioned in the current context where they play a significant role in the governance of everyday life and take charge of the provision of services and sectors that have been served by the government and now they are the only actors for many years, ”Judge Bhat said. On these platforms, there is no protection for users against unilateral rule changes, inadequate privacy guarantees, and lack of appeal against redress.