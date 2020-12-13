Central schemes help the country to obtain better results in the welfare index: survey

Opinion

The Swachh Bharat Mission and Ujjwala Yojna have returned dividends and the number of households using clean fuel and improved sanitation facilities has increased substantially in all states, according to the results of Phase 1 of the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019 -2020). the most definitive report card on the health and quality of life of the country’s population.

Most states have seen significant improvements in sexual and reproductive health indicators, including maternal and child health, universal immunization, contraceptive use, and other family planning methods compared to NFHS-4 (2015-16), shows data from 17 states and five unions. territories launched on Saturday.

Women are more empowered than in 2015-16, and all states saw a marked increase in the number of women with a bank or savings account they use.

Among the large states, in Bihar, women with bank and savings accounts tripled in five years, from 26.4% in 2015-16 to 76.7% in 2019-20. In Maharashtra, it increased from 45.3% to 72.8%, in West Bengal from 43.5% to 76.5% in the corresponding period.

“Results from phase 1 include data on 131 indicators and cover about half of the 7 lakh total of households surveyed using computer-assisted personal interview (CAPI) software, which ensures quality data collection and ensures that no there is ambiguity in the results, “said Professor KS James, Director, International Institute of Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai, which is the nodal authority for conducting the survey.

“The final report is likely to be released in May 2021, as we had to suspend data collection due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in late March. But it has now restarted and the data sheet with data for around 400 indicators from all states and UTS Union territories will be ready in May, ”said Professor James.

Most states saw a decline in the number of women who had experienced spousal violence (domestic violence) or sexual violence before age 18 in the 18-29 age group, according to the survey.

India, however, continues to strive to improve the nutritional status of children and adults.

“Findings from previous NFHS rounds were instrumental in formulating various policies to address various issues of maternal and child health, adolescent health, child protection, etc.,” said Vandana Gurnani, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Welfare Family member and Director of the National Mission. Health mission.