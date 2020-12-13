BPF seeks BJP’s support for the formation of the Bodoland Territorial Council

Opinion

Kokrajhar, December 13 (PTI) The head of the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), Hagrama Mohilary, appealed on Sunday to BJP, his alliance partner in the Assam government, to extend its support in the formation of the Council Bodoland Territorial (BTC) after a Hanging House in the center.

The BPF and the BJP had contested the 40-seat Council polls separately, the former emerging as the largest party with 17 seats and its ruling partner winning nine seats.

The Peoples’ United Liberal Party (UPPL) won 12 seats, and Congress and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) each won one seat.

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is an autonomous district council that covers the four districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri that belong to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

“In 2016, we made an alliance with the BJP and we formed a government in the state and we are also part of the NDA. We have not broken the alliance yet and that is why I ask the BJP to continue with the alliance and extend support to the BPF in the formation of the new Council, ”Mohilary said at a press conference here.

He called on BJP Chairman JP Nadda and State Unit Chairman Ranjit Dass to continue the alliance and extend their support for the BPF.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will continue with the alliance and support the BPF in BTC since in “politics there are no permanent friends or enemies.”

The election for the Council was held after the leaders of the four factions of the Bodoland National Democratic Front (NDFB) signed a new Bodo Accord in New Delhi on January 27, the then head of the Student Union of Bodo (ABSU), Pramod Boro, then the head of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, and the chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal.

When asked about the bitter war of words that both BJP and BPF had launched during the campaign, Mohilary said that it occurs during elections with many debates, but that it is over and the alliance between the two parties must continue.

“All political parties, including UPPL, Congress and AIUDF, contested the polls independently, but now the point is that both BJP and BPF are an alliance partner in the state and the center and must help each other to form the Council, ”he said.

The BJP and UPPL did not announce any formal alliance but both have pointed to a possible post-electoral pact in the event of a hung Council.

UPPL Chief Promod Brahma, BJP Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP State Unit Chairman, BJP National Secretary General and Mangaldoi Deputy Dilip Saikia and Gana Suraksha Party Chief (GSP) and Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania participated in the evening deliberations and met again with this. tomorrow to discuss the formation of the Council.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarma and the BJP state chairman, along with other senior party leaders, are holding talks on the formation of the Council and the decision is likely to be announced during the day.