BJP President JP Nadda Tests Positive for Covid-19, Self Isolates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chairman JP Nadda said on Sunday that he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and that he has been following all guidelines for home isolation.

“I got tested after experiencing initial corona symptoms and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I have followed all the guidelines for home isolation on the advice of doctors, ”Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

The BJP chief has asked those who have contacted him to take the test. “I ask everyone who has contacted me in the last few days to isolate themselves and review themselves,” Nadda said.

Many political leaders took to Twitter to wish the head of BJP a speedy recovery from Covid-19. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed his best wishes to Nadda. “Best wishes for a speedy recovery and good health from our party chairman Shri JP Nadda ji,” he tweeted.

“I am sure that he will soon be Covid-19 free and will inspire workers with his experience and organizing skills. I am sure that he will soon guide the workers of the party with his foresight and knowledge. I pray to God for his speedy recovery, ”Railroad Minister Piyush Goyal said on Twitter.

Former Maharashtra Prime Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted: “We wish you a speedy recovery Mananeeya Adhyaksh JP Nadda ji. Get well soon! Maharashtra looks forward to welcoming you soon. “

Earlier this week, several vehicles from the BJP chief’s convoy were damaged in West Bengal as Nadda traveled to Diamond Harbor to address a public meeting and some of the party leaders and workers were injured by stone-throwing protesters allegedly carrying the Trinamool Congress in power. Flags (TMC) in Sirakol.

Following the incident, the Union Ministry of the Interior (MHA) sent a summons to West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra to appear on 14 December. It is likely that the Ministry of the Interior will seek an explanation of the two about the situation of public order in the state and the precautions taken so far against political violence and other crimes.