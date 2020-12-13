India Top Headlines

Assam’s Cabinet Approves Proposal to Close Government-Run Madrasah and Sanskrit Tols | India News

GUWAHATI: Assam’s cabinet approved a proposal on Sunday to close all government-run Sanskrit madrassas and tols (schools), and a bill in this regard will be introduced during the next winter session of the State Assembly, the minister of Parliamentary Affairs Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

“Existing laws related to Sanskrit madrassas and tols will be repealed. A bill will be tabled in the next session of the Assembly,” said Patowary, who is also a spokesman for the Assam government.

The winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin on December 28.

There are 610 state madrassas in Assam and the government has spent 260 million rupees annually on these institutes, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma previously said.

Times of India