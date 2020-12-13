India Top Headlines

“Article 370 is gone forever and will never come back,” says Union Minister Anurag Thakur | India News

BUDGAM (Jammu and Kashmir): Union Minister of State (MoS) Anurag Thakur claimed on Saturday that Article 370 “is gone forever”, despite several statements by former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti that they would get it back.

“Farooq Abdullah says he will seek help from China. Mehbooba Mufti says he will accept help from Pakistan, the country that gave us terrorism. They say they will bring back Article 370, but I say Article 370 is gone forever and he will never come back. “Thakur said while speaking at a rally in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of the sixth phase of the DDC elections scheduled to begin tomorrow.

The Minister of State further said that voting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would guarantee education, employment and development in the union territory.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will bring education, employment and development to Jammu and Kashmir. Modi ji has brought new IIMs and rail connectivity. The budget for the next five years will be made by your chosen DDC representatives. This fortress will help you. has given Modi hee, “he said.

He added that “DDC members will make decisions about schools, electricity and other development works. People here want peace and harmony, freedom from the government of Abdullah-Mehbooba.”

In addition, he asked people to compare their children to those of Abdullah and Mufti, saying that while the leaders ensured the education and development of their own children, they forced the children of the poor to take up arms.

“I urge everyone to cast their vote. The Modi ji BJP will bring development just like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat,” he said.

“These elections are being contested on the development issue and the large voter turnout shows that democracy is winning here. Opportunities are waiting for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the union minister said.

A total of 31 constituencies will be put to the vote in the sixth phase of the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections and 334 seats from Panch and 77 from Sarpanch will also witness the vote on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir.

At an evening press conference here, State Elections Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma said a total of 31 DDC constituencies will go to the polls, including 14 seats from the Kashmir division and 17 from the Jammu division. .

Reference page